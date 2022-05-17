Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao leaves for London en route Davos
- Country:
- India
Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao on Tuesday departed for London to participate in various meetings organized by UK India Business Council (UKIBC).
From there he will leave for Davos, Switzerland to attend the world economic forum from May 22-26.
"Off to the United Kingdom for three days to attend meetings organised by @UKIBC and from there on to Davos to attend the world economic forum from 22-26th May. Lots of meetings lined up and hectic activity ahead," Rama Rao tweeted.
The minister is expected to meet several businessmen and attract job-creating investments in the state. According to sources, Rao would be pitching for Telangana as an ideal destination for investments. A team of senior officials accompanied KTR, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Demand for attar rises in Hyderabad ahead of Eid
Cocaine worth Rs 80 crore seized from two passengers in Hyderabad international Airport
Hyderabad Police busts cricket betting racket, 8 held
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas advises Adani Wilmar on acquisition of renowned Basmati rice brand 'Kohinoor' from McCormick Switzerland
Trishneet Arora Listed in Leaders of Tomorrow by St. Gallen Symposium Switzerland Among 200 Global Leaders