UK's Truss to set out next steps on N.Ireland on Tuesday -minister
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will set out the next steps London is willing to take to tackle trade issues in Northern Ireland later on Tuesday, her ministerial colleague Brandon Lewis said. Lewis, the minister for Northern Ireland, said Britain still wanted to find a negotiated solution with the European Union over the post-Brexit rules of trade, but it would not rule anything out.
Asked whether Britain would introduce new legislation, Lewis told Sky News: "We would like to get an agreement with the EU but the foreign secretary will be setting out later today further details around the next steps for us. "We take nothing off the table."
