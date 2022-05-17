Left Menu

UK's Truss to set out next steps on N.Ireland on Tuesday -minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-05-2022 12:03 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 11:59 IST
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will set out the next steps London is willing to take to tackle trade issues in Northern Ireland later on Tuesday, her ministerial colleague Brandon Lewis said. Lewis, the minister for Northern Ireland, said Britain still wanted to find a negotiated solution with the European Union over the post-Brexit rules of trade, but it would not rule anything out.

Asked whether Britain would introduce new legislation, Lewis told Sky News: "We would like to get an agreement with the EU but the foreign secretary will be setting out later today further details around the next steps for us. "We take nothing off the table."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

