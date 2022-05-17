Left Menu

Hyundai ties up with Tata Power to set up EV charging infra

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2022 12:04 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 11:59 IST
Hyundai Motor India on Tuesday said it has joined hands with Tata Power to set up fast-charging electric vehicle infrastructure across its select dealerships in the country.

Under the collaboration, 60 kW DC charging stations will be installed at the company's 34 EV dealerships in 29 cities to cater to all kinds of electric vehicles through Hyundai and Tata Power EZ Charge Mobile App.

''The company is glad to announce its partnership with Tata Power to facilitate and strengthen India's robust EV ecosystem and enhance the general outlook on sustainable transportation, reaffirming Hyundai's vision to integrate social responsibility with economic prosperity and community wellness,'' Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) MD & CEO Unsoo Kim said in a statement.

Such strategic partnerships are fundamental in accelerating the adoption of EVs by customers to achieve the national goal of carbon neutrality, he added.

''This partnership will power up the nation's electric mobility mission by offering end-to-end EV charging infrastructure at the company dealerships along with supply, installation, and commissioning of home charging for HMIL EV customers, thereby enhancing customer convenience and ease of adoption of electric vehicles,'' Kim stated.

As part of the tie-up, Hyundai EV owners will be offered special tariffs and end-to-end home charging solutions, from supply to installation.

The automaker sells Kona Electric in the country. It plans to introduce IONIQ 5 during the festival season this year. The company has already committed to investing Rs 4,000 crore to expand its battery electric vehicle (BEV) line-up in the country to six models by 2028.

''Our collaboration with Hyundai Motor India aligns with the Government of India's National Electric Mobility Mission Plan and demonstrates our commitment to leading India's clean energy and net-zero goals,'' Tata Power MD and CEO Praveer Sinha said.

The company's expertise in EV charging space coupled with comprehensive charging solutions and countrywide ownership of Hyundai vehicles will help in the development of sustainable mobility infrastructure, boosting faster EV adoption, he added.

Hyundai will facilitate, through its dealerships, space, and necessary administrative approvals, while Tata Power will operate and maintain the charging stations.

