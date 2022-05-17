Sarangi star Nabeel Khan's debut album The Arrival of Sultan

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/GPRC): At first blush, this stringed instrument with as many as thirty-nine strings on a detailed wooden structure might seem like another exquisite Indian classical instrument. But it's an artist like Nabeel Khan who brings out the versatility of Sarangi in new ways than ever. Hailing from the capital city, Nabeel Khan is world's youngest established Sarangi artist along with being a singer-songwriter and music composer.

'The Arrival of Sultan', Khan's debut album hit the screens today worldwide. It is first of the many tracks that will be released subsequently under the album. What is absolutely iconic about this track is that it the first ever complete Arabian instrumental track produced on Sarangi in confluence with instruments like Cello, Rabab, Duff, Oud, etc. This is precisely what Khan's fandom loved about this track. From the very title of the album, everything about this release hits us with granduity. "Indeed, it was quite a job to get this instrumental piece together along with the cinematic efforts that went into making this track so different from the others that I've delivered thus far", says Khan on the efforts this project demanded.

It will be an understatement to say that this is a meagre addition of music into the array of tracks the artist has come up with till now. With projects like this, Khan ensures that the classical instrument Sarangi gets its due attention in being an instrument which quite literally has no limits in terms of producing sound of supreme vibrance and depth.

"It is like a gem in the crown of Indian classical instruments whose allure need not be faded at the hands of modern means of gratification", says Khan as to why he continues to choose Sarangi. More people are now in the know of Indian classical music due to such creative and engaging tracks that Nabeel is known for. Khan is inspiring many youngsters to learn Sarangi. He can be followed on all major social media platforms by the username (nabeelsarangi).

