PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 17-05-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 12:51 IST
Vice Prez leaves for Nilgiris dist by road
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu left for Nilgiris district on Tuesday morning by road, a day after he was prevented from flying to the hill town due to inclement weather there.

Naidu left for Connoor in Udhagamandalam, where he is expected to stay till May 19.

He will attend a function at Defence Service Staff College in Wellington and interact with the officers there.

Naidu stayed at the Government Guest House here on Monday night as he could not leave for Nilgiris by a special flight upon his arrival from Abu Dhabi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

