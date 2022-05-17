Left Menu

UK food price inflation of 10% this year wouldn't be a surprise - M&S chairman

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-05-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 13:05 IST
UK food price inflation of 10% this year wouldn't be a surprise - M&S chairman
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Food price inflation in Britain could hit 10% this year, the chairman of upmarket retailer Marks & Spencer, said on Tuesday. "It wouldn't be surprising to see food price inflation over the course of the year running towards 8-10%," Archie Norman told BBC radio.

British grocery inflation hit 5.9% in April, its highest level since December 2011, according to market researcher Kantar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Astronomers capture image of black hole at center of the Milky Way

Astronomers capture image of black hole at center of the Milky Way

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022