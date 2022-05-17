UK food price inflation of 10% this year wouldn't be a surprise - M&S chairman
Reuters | London | Updated: 17-05-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 13:05 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Food price inflation in Britain could hit 10% this year, the chairman of upmarket retailer Marks & Spencer, said on Tuesday. "It wouldn't be surprising to see food price inflation over the course of the year running towards 8-10%," Archie Norman told BBC radio.
British grocery inflation hit 5.9% in April, its highest level since December 2011, according to market researcher Kantar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Marks & Spencer
- British
- Britain
- Kantar
Advertisement