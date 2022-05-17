Left Menu

China stocks end higher as Shanghai COVID situation improves

** Semiconductors and new energy firms gained 3.6% each, and automobiles surged 4.2%. ** Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He is scheduled to speak at a Tuesday meeting with tech executives that has been convened by the country's top political consultative body to promote the development of the digital economy, sources told Reuters.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 17-05-2022 13:21 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 13:16 IST
China stocks end higher as Shanghai COVID situation improves
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks closed higher on Tuesday, as Shanghai achieved a key COVID-19-related milestone required to ease restrictions, while reports about a meeting by a top political consultative body to promote the digital economy aided sentiment. The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 1.3% higher at 4,005.89, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7% to 3,093.70 points.

** Shanghai reported a long-awaited milestone of three straight days with no new COVID-19 cases outside quarantine zones — the "zero COVID" status. A nationwide caseload also declined, with 1,100 new cases reported on Monday, down from 1,227 infections on Sunday. ** Shanghai plans to resume outdoor activities in stages, with most restrictions on movement remaining in place until May 21, and the lockdown should be lifted by June.

** "The good news is the headline COVID-19 case number has been falling," Nomura said in a note, but "we are not at a turning point yet." ** "The outlook for economic fundamentals and most financial assets in coming months will be largely determined by Beijing's stance on its zero-COVID strategy rather than the number of daily cases."

** China's state planner will strengthen support for manufacturers, the service sector, and small firms, it said on Tuesday, as China's retail and factory activity fell sharply in April due to wide lockdowns. ** Semiconductors and new energy firms gained 3.6% each, and automobiles surged 4.2%.

** Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He is scheduled to speak at a Tuesday meeting with tech executives that has been convened by the country's top political consultative body to promote the development of the digital economy, sources told Reuters. ** The meeting is being closely watched for remarks by Liu and others for clues as to how far Chinese authorities will go in easing a regulatory crackdown since late-2020 on the tech sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Astronomers capture image of black hole at center of the Milky Way

Astronomers capture image of black hole at center of the Milky Way

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022