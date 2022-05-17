Left Menu

Crude oil futures decline on low demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 13:50 IST
Crude oil futures decline on low demand
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Crude oil futures on Tuesday dropped by 0.44 percent to Rs 8,670 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for June delivery fell by Rs 38 or 0.44 percent to Rs 8,670 per barrel with a business volume of 4,335 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.37 percent down at USD 113.78 per barrel and Brent crude was quoting 0.18 percent lower at USD 114.04 per barrel in New York.

