Russia-backed separatists say 256 Ukrainian fighters surrendered in Azovstal
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 17-05-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 13:53 IST
Russia-backed separatists said on Tuesday that 256 Ukrainian servicemen who had been holed up in Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant "have surrendered" and that 51 were wounded.
Ukraine's military said on Tuesday it was working to evacuate all remaining troops from their last stronghold in the besieged port of Mariupol, ceding control of the city to Russia after months of bombardment.
