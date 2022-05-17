Left Menu

Bajaj Electricals Q4 profit down 29 pc at Rs 39 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 14:19 IST
Bajaj Electricals Q4 profit down 29 pc at Rs 39 cr
Bajaj Electricals on Tuesday reported a 28.73 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 38.67 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 54.26 crore for March quarter of the previous fiscal year, Bajaj Electricals said in a regulatory filing.

However, total revenue from operations was up 6.02 per cent at Rs 1,334.32 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,258.47 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were at Rs 1,299.61 crore in March quarter 2021-22 as compared to Rs 1,214.47 crore in the year-ago period.

Shares of Bajaj Electricals were trading at Rs 938.20 apiece on Tuesday afternoon, up 2.69 per cent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

