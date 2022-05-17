Xanadu Realty receives funds from HDFC, HDFC Life

Xanadu Realty Ltd, a realty tech business accelerator firm, on Tuesday announced that it has received a strategic investment from HDFC Ltd and HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

However, the company did not disclose the investment amount.

The investment from HDFC Ltd and HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd will bolster Xanadu Realty's plans of strategic expansion initiatives and creating proprietary tech platforms.

Founded in 2016, Xanadu Realty has pioneered the concept of providing end-to-end product-to-market services through its proprietary full-stack marketing and sales platform by which it takes over the entire revenue generation part of real estate developers' projects or their entire portfolio.

The company has been able to perform comprehensive turnaround of clients' real estate portfolio by developing and executing end-to-end strategy for product, design, marketing, and sales, it said.

