Maha: NCP MLA's car hits ST bus on expressway; none injured

An NCP MLA had a narrow escape when his car hit a bus on Pune-Mumbai Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place near the Bhutan tunnel in the morning hours, when both vehicles were heading towards Mumbai from Pune, an official from Rasayani police station said.

NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap (36) was traveling along with a driver and two others when the car hit the rear end of the bus, he said.

While the front portion of the car was completely damaged, no one was injured in the accident, the official said. The bus driver did not see the ongoing work on the road and suddenly changed lanes, causing the car to hit it from behind, he added.

Superintendent of police (Raigad) Ashok Dudhe said, ''No FIR has been registered in this regard as no one has approached the police.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)