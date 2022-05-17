Left Menu

IndianOil appoints V C Asokan as ED and state head, TN & Puducherry

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-05-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 15:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Oil major IndianOil on Tuesday said it has appointed V C Asokan as its executive director and state head for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Prior to taking up the new role he was heading Kerala state office of the oil marketing company as its executive director and state head, a press release said.

He would also serve as the state level coordinator (SLC) for the oil industry in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Asokan has over three decades of experience primarily in retail sales, operations and international marketing. He had served Lanka IOC Plc, a subsidiary company of IndianOil in Sri Lanka and also carries pan India marketing experience.

Asokan succeeds P Jayadevan who has moved to Mumbai as LPG Head in IndianOil Marketing head office, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

