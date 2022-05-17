WPI inflation at record high of 15.08 pc in April on price rise across all items

Wholesale price-based inflation soared to a record high of 15.08 percent in April mainly on account of spiraling prices of food, fuel, and other commodities, which may prompt the Reserve Bank to hike interest rates in the upcoming monetary policy review next month.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) at 15.08 percent is the highest in the new series, the data for which is available since 2012-13. The WPI inflation has remained in double digits for the 13th consecutive month since April last year.

''The high rate of inflation in April 2022 was primarily due to a rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, crude petroleum & natural gas, food articles, non-food articles, food products, and chemicals & chemical products, etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year,'' the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement.

Inflation in food articles was 8.35 percent as prices of vegetables, wheat, fruits, and potato witnessed a sharp spike over the year-ago period.

In the fuel and power basket, inflation was 38.66 percent, while in manufactured products and oilseeds, it was 10.85 percent and 16.10 percent, respectively.

Inflation in crude petroleum and natural gas was 69.07 percent in April.

Data released last week showed that retail inflation rose to a nearly eight-year high of 7.79 percent in April, remaining above the Reserve Bank's inflation target for the fourth straight month.

To tame stubbornly high inflation, the RBI earlier this month hiked its key interest rate by 0.40 percent and cash reserve ratio by 0.50 percent in a surprise move.

ICRA chief economist Aditi Nayar said with some correction in commodity prices as a result of the bleaker demand outlook in China offsetting the depreciation in the rupee, the WPI inflation may recede mildly below 15 percent in May 2022, while remaining uncomfortably elevated.

The heatwave led to a spike in prices of perishables such as fruits, vegetables, and milk, which along with a spike in tea prices pushed up the primary food inflation. The core-WPI inflation reverted to a four-month high of 11.1 percent in April.

''With the WPI inflation remaining solidly in double-digits, the probability of a repo hike in the June 2022 review of monetary policy has risen further. We expect a 40 basis point hike in June 2022 followed by a 35 basis point rise in August 2022, amidst a terminal rate of 5.5 percent to be reached by mid-2023,'' Nayar said.

''With the source of inflation being global supply issues and not exuberant domestic demand, we maintain our view that over-tightening will douse the fledgling recovery without having a commensurate impact on the origins of inflationary pressures,'' she added.

