Finnish President says sure can solve NATO issue with Turkey through discussion

Finland and Sweden will be able to reach an agreement with Turkey over its objections to the two Nordic countries' plans to join the 30-nation NATO alliance, Finland's president said on Tuesday.

"Statements from Turkey have very quickly changed and become harder during the last few days," President Sauli Niinisto said during an address to Sweden's parliament. "But I am sure that, with the help of constructive discussions, we will solve the situation."

