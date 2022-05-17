Maha: Man trying to commit theft in building falls off metal pipe, dies
One person died and his associate was seriously injured after they slipped and fell from a metal pipe while trying to scale a building to allegedly commit theft, police in Dombivali area of Thane district said on Tuesday.The incident took place in Khambalpada area of Dombivali on Monday night, a Tilak Nagar police station official said.Mohammad Bhatkar and Arfan Pinjari were spotted by the watchman of an unoccupied building where they had gone to commit theft.
The incident took place in Khambalpada area of Dombivali on Monday night, a Tilak Nagar police station official said.
''Mohammad Bhatkar and Arfan Pinjari were spotted by the watchman of an unoccupied building where they had gone to commit theft. While coming down a metal pipe, both fell. Bhatkar died instantly and Pinjari is severely injured, A probe is underway,'' he said.
