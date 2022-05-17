Left Menu

Maha: Man trying to commit theft in building falls off metal pipe, dies

One person died and his associate was seriously injured after they slipped and fell from a metal pipe while trying to scale a building to allegedly commit theft, police in Dombivali area of Thane district said on Tuesday.The incident took place in Khambalpada area of Dombivali on Monday night, a Tilak Nagar police station official said.Mohammad Bhatkar and Arfan Pinjari were spotted by the watchman of an unoccupied building where they had gone to commit theft.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-05-2022 16:15 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 16:15 IST
Maha: Man trying to commit theft in building falls off metal pipe, dies
  • Country:
  • India

One person died and his associate was seriously injured after they slipped and fell from a metal pipe while trying to scale a building to allegedly commit theft, police in Dombivali area of Thane district said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Khambalpada area of Dombivali on Monday night, a Tilak Nagar police station official said.

''Mohammad Bhatkar and Arfan Pinjari were spotted by the watchman of an unoccupied building where they had gone to commit theft. While coming down a metal pipe, both fell. Bhatkar died instantly and Pinjari is severely injured, A probe is underway,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022