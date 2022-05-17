Left Menu

Man dies after getting hit by train in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 17-05-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 16:20 IST
Man dies after getting hit by train in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

A man was killed after he was hit by a train while crossing a railway track on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Ratnu Chak, the railway officials said.

The identity of the deceased has not been ascertained yet, they said, adding that the body has been shifted to GMC Hospital here for a post-mortem examination and identification.

Separately, an unidentified man was found unconscious in the waiting hall at Jammu railway station, the officials said.

He was taken to GMC Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

The body has been kept in the hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination and identification, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022