Man dies after getting hit by train in J-K

A man was killed after he was hit by a train while crossing a railway track on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place near Ratnu Chak, the railway officials said.

The identity of the deceased has not been ascertained yet, they said, adding that the body has been shifted to GMC Hospital here for a post-mortem examination and identification.

Separately, an unidentified man was found unconscious in the waiting hall at Jammu railway station, the officials said.

He was taken to GMC Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

The body has been kept in the hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination and identification, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)