Sensex surges 1345 points; Reliance, Tata Steel, ITC jump

The Indian stock markets' key indices, Sensex and Nifty, on Tuesday rallied over 2.5 per cent on broad-based buying support as positive cues from the global equities boosted investors' sentiments. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex surged 1344.63 points or 2.54 per cent to 54,318.47 points against its previous day's close at 52,973.84 points.

Earlier, the Sensex opened in the positive at 53,285.19 points and jumped to a high of 54,399.42 points in the intra-day. This is the second consecutive day of rally in the Indian equities markets. The Sensex had 180.22 points or 0.34 per cent on Monday.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange surged 417 points or 2.63 per cent to 16,259.30 points against its previous day's close at 15,842.30 points. The Nifty 50 had gained 60.15 points or 0.38 per cent on Monday.

Tata Steel surged 7.62 per cent to Rs 1188.35. The index heavyweight Reliance Industries Limited soared 4.26 per cent to Rs 2530.70. ITC jumped 4.15 per cent to Rs 264.60. Buying support was broad-based. All the 30 scrips that are part of the benchmark Sensex closed in the positive. At the NSE all the 50 stocks that are part of Nifty 50 also closed in the positive.

Wipro soared 3.97 per cent to Rs 486.80. ICICI Bank jumped 3.97 per cent to Rs 710.35. Ten of the 30 Sensex scrips gained more than 3 per cent. L&T, HCL Technologies, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance and Titan were among the Sensex scrips that gained more than 3 per cent during the day. (ANI)

