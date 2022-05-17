Left Menu

LIC with m-cap of Rs 5.54 lakh cr is fifth most valued Indian company

The countrys largest insurer LIC is the fifth most valuable company in the country with a market capitalisation of about Rs 5.54 lakh crore.Life Insurance Corporation LIC made a tepid stock market debut on Tuesday following a mega IPO which fetched Rs 20,557 crore to the exchequer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 16:35 IST
LIC Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The country's largest insurer LIC is the fifth most valuable company in the country with a market capitalization of about Rs 5.54 lakh crore.

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) made a tepid stock market debut on Tuesday following a mega IPO that fetched Rs 20,557 crore to the exchequer. The shares are listed on stock exchanges at over an 8 percent discount over their issue price of Rs 949 apiece.

Shares of LIC closed at Rs 875.45, down Rs 73.55 or 7.75 percent over the issue price, on the BSE. At this price, LIC is valued at nearly Rs 5.54 lakh crore. The market capitalization of LIC is higher than that of HUL (Rs 5.27 lakh crore), ICICI Bank (Rs 4.94 lakh crore), and SBI (Rs 4.17 lakh crore), and HDFC (Rs 3.97 lakh crore), as per the BSE data.

Reliance Industries is the most valued company with a market capitalization of Rs 17.12 lakh crore, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (Rs 12.67 lakh crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 7.29 lakh crore), and Infosys (Rs 6.38 lakh crore).

Market capitalization is the total valuation of the company based on its current share price and the total number of outstanding stocks. It is an indicator of the fundamental strength of the company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

