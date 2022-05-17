Russian air strike kills eight in northern Ukraine - emergency service

Eight people were killed and 12 wounded in a Russian air strike on the village of Desna in the northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv on Tuesday, the regional emergency service said.

The Chernihiv region's governor, Viacheslav Chaus, said earlier on Tuesday: "Yes, there are no more occupiers in Chernihiv region but it is easy for them to reach us. Don't ignore air raid warnings!"

