2 women killed, 4 injured as tractor-trolley rams tempo in Rajasthan's Dholpur

Two women were killed and four others severely injured after their tempo was hit by a tractor-trolley here on Tuesday, police said.

PTI | Dholpur | Updated: 17-05-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 16:52 IST
Two women were killed and four others severely injured after their tempo was hit by a tractor-trolley here on Tuesday, police said.

The tractor-trolley loaded with sand was coming from the wrong direction and hit the tempo, killing two women laborers and injuring four others, they said. The deceased have been identified as Babita (40) and Lilavati (48). The injured were taken to the district hospital for treatment, police said. A case has been registered against the driver of the tractor-trolley at Sadar police station, officials added.

