PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 16:53 IST
With transactions worth Rs 1 lakh crore, govt surpasses FY22 target of monetisation plan
The government has completed transactions worth Rs 1 lakh crore under the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) in 2021-22, surpassing the ambitious programme's first-year target of Rs 88,000 crore, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Tuesday.

Addressing an event organised by Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI), Kant said India needs to fire on all cylinders, including manufacturing and services, to achieve high growth rates.

''India has the biggest asset monetisation programme.

''...my asset monetisation target was Rs 88,000 crore for last year. I have crossed it by Rs 12,000 crore,'' he said.

In August 2021, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Rs 6 lakh crore-NMP over four years to unlock value in infrastructure assets across sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

