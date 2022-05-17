Left Menu

MCX profit falls to Rs 36.53 crore in Q4

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2022 17:09 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 17:09 IST
MCX profit falls to Rs 36.53 crore in Q4
Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) on Tuesday reported a 5 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 36.53 crore for the quarter ended March. Its net profit stood at Rs 38.44 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 121.04 crore in the fourth quarter of last fiscal from Rs 108.46 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Net profit fell to Rs 143.45 crore in the last fiscal from Rs 225.22 crore in the 2020-21 financial year.

Total income also declined to Rs 433.31 crore during 2021-22 from Rs 494.34 crore in the previous year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

