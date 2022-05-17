Hafele Introduces New German Engineered Drawer Systems Range - MatrixBox

Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) Hafele brings to you its top-of-the-line German engineered drawer systems range - MatrixBox, equipped with cutting-edge technology that enhances movement and adds functionality as well as style to your cabinet. The MatrixBox Slim drawer system from this range, comes with a sophisticated slim design and operates smoothly, opens swiftly and closes with precision.

This Slim drawer system with 13mm thin drawer sides, features simple assembly as well as unrivalled design and flexibility in application. It is suitable for installation in kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms. MatrixBox Slim comes with 3 height options, 2 side design options - Solid (a complete metal side) and Décor (that provides the option to add a decorative panel to the drawer side), and 2 weight carrying capacities (40 & 60 kg); giving you the widest choice for a host of applications. With an integrated Soft-Close and a Synchronized Runner Technology, the movement of these drawers is smooth, stable and precise. The attractive Graphite Grey Finish brings sophistication and elegance to your home design. Easy Assembly With the MatrixBox Slim Drawer System there are no additional preparations needed for the bottom panel, unlike other systems that require a specific grooving for the runner installation. This makes the overall assembly hassle-free and quick; and leaves very little room for manual errors. You can comfortably adjust the height and side positions of the drawer front from the adjustment options available on the inside of the drawer. Variable Usage The slim and straight design of the drawer sides makes MatrixBox Slim the perfect choice for different applications of the home be it kitchen drawers, bedroom furniture and wardrobes, living room units or bathroom storage. The weight carrying capacities and universal design add to the flexibility of this range. Excellent Performance The MatrixBox Slim Drawer Systems display optimized running and closing characteristics due to synchronized runners with an integrated fluid damper and a cushioned end stop in the open position. The stable, smooth and balanced motion of these drawer systems provide for an exceptional performance. Hafele India Hafele India is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Hafele Global Network and has been operating in India since 2003 under the leadership of Mr. Jurgen Wolf (Managing Director). The ability of the company to understand the diverse Indian market has made it an authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories. The company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories namely Home Appliances, Furniture Lighting, Sanitary and Surfaces catering to the focused demand from these industries. The subsidiary has a strong nation-wide presence with offices in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata and Cochin. It has full-scale operations in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with Regional offices and Design Showrooms in both the countries; and has also spread its operations to other regions of South Asia including Nepal, Bhutan and Maldives. Hafele India services its customers with a base of over 1300 employees, a well-networked Franchise base of over 130 shops along with over 1000 dealers situated across South Asia. The subsidiary has a sophisticated Logistics centre in Mumbai along with distribution centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Colombo respectively.

