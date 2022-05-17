SAIL supplies special steel for India's indigenous navy warships INS

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) on Tuesday said it has supplied 4,300 tonnes of special steel for India's indigenous navy warships INS 'Udaygiri' and INS 'Surat'. The steel supplied by SAIL comprises DMR 249A grade Plates and HR Sheets.

The entire quantity of steel has been supplied from SAIL's Bokaro, Bhilai and Rourkela steel plants, SAIL said in a statement. "This is in continuation to SAIL's sustained efforts to contribute substantially in India's 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' mission and to strengthen the country's efforts towards import substitution," the statement added.

Earlier, SAIL had supplied special quality steel for India's various defence projects including INS Vikrant, INS Kamorta among others. (ANI)

