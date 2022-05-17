Bajaj Electricals Q4 profit down 29 pc at Rs 39 cr

Bajaj Electricals on Tuesday reported 28.73 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 38.67 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 54.26 crore for March quarter of the previous fiscal year, Bajaj Electricals said in a regulatory filing.

However, total revenue from operations was up 6.02 per cent at Rs 1,334.32 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,258.47 crore in the year-ago period.

Total expenses were at Rs 1,299.61 crore in March quarter 2021-22 as compared to Rs 1,214.47 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from consumer products was at Rs 1,037.69 crore as against Rs 975.18 crore.

Revenue from EPC (Engineering Procurement & Construction) was at Rs 296.50 crore as against Rs 283.17 crore.

Bajaj Electricals Executive Director Anuj Poddar said it was a challenging quarter primarily because of the commodity cost pressure.

''We had a certain contraction in our margins but the good news is that we have maintained growth in our consumer business. This is the third consecutive quarter when we have clocked Rs 1,000 crore plus sales in the consumer business,'' Poddar told PTI.

In some categories, such as fan and lighting, Bajaj Electricals has grown by over 20 per cent and 30 per cent in January-March.

''Our EPC business has done break even in Q4, which is important,'' he said.

Moreover, the company has also become ''net-debt free'' after almost two decades, Poddar added.

For the fiscal year ended March 2022, Bajaj Electricals' consolidated net profit was down 34.16 per cent at Rs 124.41 crore. It had logged a net profit of Rs 188.96 crore in 2020-21.

Revenue from operations was at Rs 4,727.69 crore in 2021-22. This was 3.97 per cent higher than Rs 4,546.90 crore in the previous year.

Shares of Bajaj Electricals settled at Rs 988.85 apiece on Tuesday, up 8.24 per cent from previous close.

