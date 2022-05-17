Abbott India Q4 net profit up 39 pc at Rs 211 cr

Drug firm Abbott India on Tuesday said its net profit increased by 39 per cent to Rs 211 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 152 crore in the January-March quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,255 crore in the period under review as compared with Rs 1,096 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company reported a net profit of Rs 799 crore. It stood at Rs 691 crore in FY21.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,919 crore last fiscal, as against Rs 4,310 crore in the previous year.

The company said its board has approved a payment of final dividend of Rs 145 and special dividend of Rs 130 per share of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)