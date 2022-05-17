Dr Lal Pathlabs Q4 profit dips 27 pc at Rs 62 cr

Dr Lal Pathlabs on Tuesday said its consolidated net profit declined 27 per cent to Rs 62 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 85 crore for January-March period a year ago.

Revenue from operations however rose to Rs 485 crore in the fourth quarter as against Rs 431 crore in the year-ago period, Dr Lal Pathlabs said in a statement.

For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 350 crore as compared with Rs 296 crore in 2020-21.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,087 crore as against Rs 1,581 crore in 2020-21.

The company said it board approved a final dividend of Rs 6 per share on face value of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)