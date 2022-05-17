Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 18:02 IST
Gold jumps Rs 388; silver rallies Rs 1,046
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gold price in the national capital on Tuesday jumped from Rs 388 to Rs 50,282 per 10 gram, reflecting a rally in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal finished at Rs 49,894 per 10 gram.

Silver also rallied by Rs 1,046 to Rs 60,957 per kg from Rs 59,911 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,825 per ounce and silver was marginally lower at USD 20.96 per ounce.

''Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.13 percent up at USD 1,825 per ounce on Tuesday. Gold prices rebounded supported by weaker dollar despite firm US bond yields,'' said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

