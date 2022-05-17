Left Menu

MP: Two tiger cubs rescued from irate villagers in Seoni

Two tiger cubs were injured allegedly by irate villagers in Seoni district in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning and were rescued by a forest department team, an official said.The cubs were spotted at Pipaltai pond near Baelgaon village, some 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, by villagers who were plucking tendu leaves, and a mob gathered soon after, Chief Conservator of Forest Seoni Circle SS Udde told PTI.The cubs, around 14-15 months old, might have come there to drink water.

PTI | Seoni | Updated: 17-05-2022 19:16 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 18:12 IST
Two tiger cubs were injured allegedly by irate villagers in Seoni district in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday morning and were rescued by a forest department team, an official said.

The cubs were spotted at Pipaltai pond near Baelgaon village, some 50 kilometers from the district headquarters, by villagers who were plucking tendu leaves, and a mob gathered soon after, Chief Conservator of Forest (Seoni Circle) SS Udde told PTI.

''The cubs, around 14-15 months old, might have come there to drink water. The villagers surrounded them with sticks. Police and forest personnel reached the spot. A rescue team from Pench Tiger Reserve arrived at around 2:45 pm. In a one-hour long operation, the cubs were caged and transferred to Kanha rescue center,'' he said.

Udde, who denied the cubs were injured, said the two will be under the care of doctors at Kanha rescue center.

However, a video of the incident showed one of the tiger cubs limping and some people pelting stones, and others trying to stop them from doing so.

