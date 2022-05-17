Left Menu

BSE appoints S S Mundra as chairman

Prior to that, he was Chairman and Managing Director of Bank of Baroda from where he superannuated in July 2014.In a banking career spanning over four decades, Mundra has held several important positions, including Executive Director of Union Bank of India, Chief Executive of Bank of Baroda European Operations, amongst others.He also served as RBIs nominee on the Financial Stability Board G20 Forum and its various committees.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 18:14 IST
BSE appoints S S Mundra as chairman
  • Country:
  • India

Leading stock exchange BSE on Tuesday said its board has appointed S S Mundra, a public interest director, as the chairman of the bourse.

Mundra will replace Justice Vikramajit Sen.

''This is to inform that the board of directors of the company on Monday had considered and approved the appointment of S S Mundra, public interest director, as the chairman of the board of directors of the company, subject to approval of Sebi,'' BSE said in a regulatory filing to NSE.

Mundra retired as Deputy Governor of Reserve Bank of India in July 2017 after a stint of three years. Prior to that, he was Chairman and Managing Director of Bank of Baroda from where he superannuated in July 2014.

In a banking career spanning over four decades, Mundra has held several important positions, including Executive Director of Union Bank of India, Chief Executive of Bank of Baroda (European Operations), amongst others.

He also served as RBI's nominee on the Financial Stability Board (G20 Forum) and its various committees. He was also the Vice-chair of OECD's International Network on Financial Education.

Prior to joining RBI, he was on boards of several multi-dimensional companies, including Clearing Corporation of India Ltd and Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022