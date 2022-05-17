Left Menu

Russia expelling 2 Finnish diplomats

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 17-05-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 18:34 IST
Russia says it is expelling two Finnish diplomats and will leave a multinational organisation focused on the Baltic Sea, as tensions remain high over Finland and Sweden's ambitions to join NATO.

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday framed the expulsion of the two Finnish diplomats as a response to Finland expelling two Russians last month.

It also said the Finnish ambassador was read a protest against “Finland's confrontational course in relation to Russia,” including its role in international sanctions against Russia and arms supplies to Ukraine. The statement made no mention of NATO.

Russia said it was leaving the Council of the Baltic Sea States, an 11-nation grouping where Finland and Sweden are prominent members, and the related Baltic Sea Parliamentary Conference, a grouping of national lawmakers.

Moscow says European Union and NATO member countries were seeking to use the CBSS as “an instrument of anti-Russian policy.” Russia was suspended from participating in the CBSS in March by the other members.

