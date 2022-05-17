Vedanta Aluminium signs pact with NHAI to construct greener roads in Odisha

Vedanta Aluminium on Tuesday said that it has entered into long-term pact with the National Highways Authority of India to construct greener roads with fly-ash in Odisha.

Fly-ash is a by-product of thermal power generation using coal.

''The company has... entered a long-term partnership with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for building greener roads with fly-ash in Odisha,'' the company said in a statement.

The company has utilised nearly 2.8 lakh tonnes of fly-ash in cement production and supplied 2.7 lakh tonnes for brick manufacturing in FY22.

The inherent properties of fly-ash find usage in the cement, construction and infrastructure industries. The company supplies fly ash from its Jharsuguda and Balco plants to cement industry for the production of low-carbon 'green' cement.

Besides improving product quality, in cement manufacturing, every tonne of fly-ash used can help save around 700-800 kg of carbon emissions and 341 litres of water among others.

Similarly, the company is working with hundreds of local brick manufacturing MSMEs near its operations in Odisha and Chhattisgarh, transitioning them away from mud bricks.

Bricks made of fly-ash are not only lighter and stronger than traditional clay bricks, but also play a key role in preserving nutrient-rich topsoil from being used as raw material.

