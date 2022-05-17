Left Menu

DLF Q4 profit declines 16pc to Rs 405.33 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 18:43 IST
DLF Q4 profit declines 16pc to Rs 405.33 cr
Realty major DLF on Tuesday reported a 16 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 405.33 crore for the quarter ended in March.

Its net profit stood at Rs 480.94 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total income declined to Rs 1,652.13 crore during the fourth quarter of the last fiscal from Rs 1,906.59 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Net profit rose to Rs 1,500.86 crore during the last financial year from Rs 1,093.61 crore in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Total income rose to Rs 6,137.85 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 5,944.89 crore in the previous year.

