CASE Construction Equipment launches range of products at EXCON

CASE Construction Equipment on Tuesday launched a slew of products, including a loader backhoe, a vibratory compactor, an excavator and a motor grader, as the company looks to strengthen its positioning in the domestic construction equipment market.

The new machines were rolled out at the inaugural day of South Asia's largest Construction Equipment (CE) industry exhibition EXCON.

CASE Construction is part of the CNH Industrial which is celebrating 180 years of its establishment.

''We are excited to be part of the biggest CE exhibition in South Asia, celebrating our 180 years of serving construction industries around the world and making a strong statement about future development with our new product launches.

''At CASE India, it has been our passion to deliver the best quality for our customers in India as well as international customers. Our recently launched state-of-the-art Indian Technology Centre will significantly contribute towards developing smart, sustainable and technologically advanced equipment for India and export markets,'' said Fabrizio Cepollina, vice president, CNH Industrial Construction Segment in Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific AME and APAC.

The highly anticipated 770 NXe 49.5hp loader backhoe made its debut alongside the 770 EX Plus and 851 FX CP variants, the company said.

Besides, the CX220C LC excavator, 1107EX compactor and 845C motor grader have also been rolled out at the EXCON, it said.

''We are elated to participate in the EXCON trade fair which is taking place after a long period of global turmoil. Going forward we are optimistic that the construction industry in India is entering a sustained demand phase,'' said Alok Jha, director for sales and marketing for India and SAARC at CASE Construction Equipment.

The company is taking this momentum to introduce its range of products that are designed, developed and manufactured in India, he said.

''We are confident that CASE with new and existing products have a solid potential to be a trusted supplier of construction equipment to the world,'' Jha added.

''We are aligned with central government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'made-in-India' campaigns and have worked extensively in increasing our focus on localising our product range,'' said Satendra Tiwari, plant head, CASE Construction Equipment.

CASE India develops and manufactures products for India and 30 other countries, he said, adding that most of the equipment manufactured at the company's Pithampur facility have 75 per cent local contents.

CASE India said it has displayed 10 models at the exhibition from its existing range of equipment. Additionally, CASE also showcased the engine technologies that power its equipment in the domestic and international market, as per the release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)