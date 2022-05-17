Left Menu

Coupons.com-owner Quotient appoints activist investor nominee to board

Engaged Capital, which has a 6.4% stake in Quotient Technology, has been pushing for changes in the company saying it "failed to deliver operational performance or stockholder returns since IPO in 2014". Quotient appointed Matthew O'Grady and Joseph Reece as directors. Engaged Capital had sought the appointment of O'Grady and Christopher Hetrick to the company's board.

Reuters | Updated: 17-05-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 19:21 IST
Coupons.com-owner Quotient appoints activist investor nominee to board

Coupons.com-owner Quotient Technology Inc said on Tuesday it has appointed Engaged Capital's nominee to its board, putting an end to a tussle with the activist investor. Engaged Capital, which has a 6.4% stake in Quotient Technology, has been pushing for changes in the company saying it "failed to deliver operational performance or stockholder returns since IPO in 2014".

Quotient appointed Matthew O'Grady and Joseph Reece as directors. Engaged Capital had sought the appointment of O'Grady and Christopher Hetrick to the company's board. "We are thankful for the constructive resolution we reached with Quotient and believe this outcome is in the best interest of all shareholders," Engaged Capital founder Glenn Welling said.

Shares of Quotient, whose customers include Walmart and Campbell Soup, have fallen more than 46% since Engaged Capital sent a letter to its shareholders in November.

Also Read: Walmart cuts full-year profit forecast as fuel, labor costs spike

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022