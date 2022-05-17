Avanti bikes rolls out new mountain bicycles

New Zealand bicycle brand Avanti bikes on Tuesday rolled out a new range of mountain bikes to cater to kids, pre-teens and teens category, priced between Rs 26,000 and 39,700.

In February this year, the brand in association with Scott Sports India had entered in the domestic bicycle market with the launch of its Avanti Giro FM1 bike. It also said at that time it was looking to introduce 12 bike models, including for kids.

The launch of a new range of MTB series -- 'Shadow 24', 'Spice 24' and 'Black Thunder' -- in India is a part of the earlier announcement, the company said in a release.

''The Avanti Kids bikes are aimed at providing maximum fun for enthusiastic kids. Our gear systems are designed to provide maximum control for young kids,'' Jaymin Shah, Managing Director of Scott Sports India, said.

