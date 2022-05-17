Left Menu

Avanti bikes rolls out new mountain bicycles

New Zealand bicycle brand Avanti bikes on Tuesday rolled out a new range of mountain bikes to cater to kids, pre-teens and teens category, priced between Rs 26,000 and 39,700.In February this year, the brand in association with Scott Sports India had entered in the domestic bicycle market with the launch of its Avanti Giro FM1 bike. Our gear systems are designed to provide maximum control for young kids, Jaymin Shah, Managing Director of Scott Sports India, said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2022 19:42 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 19:42 IST
Avanti bikes rolls out new mountain bicycles
  • Country:
  • India

New Zealand bicycle brand Avanti bikes on Tuesday rolled out a new range of mountain bikes to cater to kids, pre-teens and teens category, priced between Rs 26,000 and 39,700.

In February this year, the brand in association with Scott Sports India had entered in the domestic bicycle market with the launch of its Avanti Giro FM1 bike. It also said at that time it was looking to introduce 12 bike models, including for kids.

The launch of a new range of MTB series -- 'Shadow 24', 'Spice 24' and 'Black Thunder' -- in India is a part of the earlier announcement, the company said in a release.

''The Avanti Kids bikes are aimed at providing maximum fun for enthusiastic kids. Our gear systems are designed to provide maximum control for young kids,'' Jaymin Shah, Managing Director of Scott Sports India, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022