Fire breaks out at banquet hall in Delhi

A fire broke out at a banquet hall near northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area on Tuesday, Delhi Fire Services officials said.
A man was found unconscious inside the banquet hall at GT Karnal Road and rushed to a hospital for treatment. He was identified as Harish Chopra (30), they said.
A call about the fire at Atlantis banquet hall was received at 5.47 pm and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg.
No event was scheduled at the banquet hall when the fire broke out, the officials said.
The firefighting operation is underway and the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained, they said.
