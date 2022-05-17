Construction equipment industry must be prepared for the competitive market situation: Gen V K Singh

Union Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways General V K Singh on Tuesday said that the construction equipment (CE) industry must be prepared for the competitive market situation and focus on Industry 4.0 for revamping itself.

The Minister was speaking at the inauguration of the 11th edition of CII EXCON, South Asia’s largest construction equipment trade fair, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here today.

''India is an emerging hub for construction equipment, component outsourcing base and design base. The private players in the construction industry must concentrate on automation, adoption of advanced technologies and global best practices, usage of alternate fuels, and innovations in using waste materials as raw materials for their construction projects to diminish the cost of construction and rate of pollution,'' Singh said.

He said, infrastructure must be sustainable and the industry should take measures to enhance the quality at an affordable life cycle cost.

''India is working hard on hydrogen fuel technology and solar energy since we consider it as the future of the country. The CE industry must be prepared for the competitive market situation and focus on Industry 4.0 for revamping itself,'' he added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who also participated in the inaugural said, the infrastructure sector is receiving an intense push from the government, propelling India's overall development and GDP.

He said the new policies announced by the Government of India would ensure the time-bound creation of world-class infrastructure in the country, making it India's new identity globally.

Pointing out that the construction sector will have a major contribution to the Prime Minister's vision to make India a USD 5 trillion economy, the Chief Minister said, to achieve this goal, the government is embarking on major infrastructure and industrial projects worth Rs 100 lakh crore.

''Though our major focus should be growing exponentially in the country by advancing our technologies, inclusion of people at the bottom of the pyramid is also critical since they are the movers of the economy. We urge the industries to collaborate with them to further enable the CE sector,'' he said. The Chief Minister also highlighted that the state presents a huge business opportunity for the construction industry, as it is embarking on major infrastructure development projects in roads and flyovers, industrial infrastructure and power.

Excon, spreads over 3,00,000 square meters of display area and attracts over 800 exhibitors from India and abroad including countries like Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Italy, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, UAE, UK and USA, a release said.

