Sweden ready to discuss its NATO application with Turkey, Swedish PM says

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 17-05-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 20:23 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
Sweden is ready to talk with Turkey about its application to join NATO and seek to resolve any issues Ankara has regarding it, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Tuesday.

"We are seeking contact with Turkey and we are prepared to ... travel to Turkey to discuss and straighten out any question marks there may be," she told a joint news conference with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the Swedish capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

