Scindia meets Jaishankar to discuss India's position at ICAO on sustainable aviation

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss India's position at United Nations' body ICAO about sustainable aviation.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) had in 2016 adopted a mechanism called CORSIA to stabilise carbon dioxide emissions by the civil aviation sector at 2019 levels from 2021 using carbon offsetting programmes, according to global airlines body IATA.

Almost all international flights will be subjected to CORSIA, which stands for Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation, from 2027, IATA said.

Offsetting is an action by a company or individual to compensate for their emissions by financing a reduction in emissions elsewhere, International Air Transport Association (IATA) stated.

Scindia said on Twitter on Tuesday, ''Met with Minister of External Affairs Shri S Jaishankar Ji to discuss India's position with regard to sustainable aviation at ICAO.'' ''Pleased to hear his views on the need for such solutions to be just, equitable and inclusive of all,'' he mentioned.

