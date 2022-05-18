PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 18
- Shareholders of JPMorgan Chase & Co voted against Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon's $50 million special pay plan. - Italian energy group Eni SpA plans to open rouble account with Gazprombank in a move to make payments for Russian gas.
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- SocGen chief Frédéric Oudéa to step down after 15-year tenure https://on.ft.com/39ye0yA - Monaco shipping group takes stake in battery start-up Britishvolt https://on.ft.com/3lgsW74
- JPMorgan shareholders vote against Jamie Dimon's pay https://on.ft.com/37UxLjf - ENI defies Brussels by opening rouble account for Russian gas payments https://on.ft.com/3lklS9n
Overview - Societe Generale SA's Chief Executive Officer Frederic Oudea would step down in May 2023, ending a 15-year tenure.
