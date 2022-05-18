PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 18

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2022 05:18 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 05:18 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- SocGen chief Frédéric Oudéa to step down after 15-year tenure https://on.ft.com/39ye0yA - Monaco shipping group takes stake in battery start-up Britishvolt https://on.ft.com/3lgsW74

- JPMorgan shareholders vote against Jamie Dimon's pay https://on.ft.com/37UxLjf - ENI defies Brussels by opening rouble account for Russian gas payments https://on.ft.com/3lklS9n

Overview - Societe Generale SA's Chief Executive Officer Frederic Oudea would step down in May 2023, ending a 15-year tenure.

- Monaco-based shipping company Scorpio Group acquired stake in Britishvolt for an undisclosed value, hoping to build a battery "gigafactory" in Northumberland for worth nearly 3.8 billion pounds. - Shareholders of JPMorgan Chase & Co voted against Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon's $50 million special pay plan.

- Italian energy group Eni SpA plans to open rouble account with Gazprombank in a move to make payments for Russian gas. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

