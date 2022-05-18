Left Menu

Japan's economy contracts annualised 1.0% in Q1 - govt

The gross domestic product (GDP) figure translated into a quarterly drop of 0.2%, compared with a median market forecast of a 0.4% contraction, the Cabinet Office data showed. Private consumption, which makes up more than half of the economy, came in nearly flat versus a 0.5% fall expected by economists, the data showed.

Japan's economy shrank an annualised 1.0% in January-March from the previous quarter, government data showed on Wednesday, falling slightly less than expected as private consumption showed resilience despite resurgent coronavirus cases. The gross domestic product (GDP) figure translated into a quarterly drop of 0.2%, compared with a median market forecast of a 0.4% contraction, the Cabinet Office data showed.

Private consumption, which makes up more than half of the economy, came in nearly flat versus a 0.5% fall expected by economists, the data showed. To view the full tables, go to the Cabinet Office's website: http://www.esri.cao.go.jp/en/sna/sokuhou/sokuhou_top.html.

