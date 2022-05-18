Shanghai authorities issued a new 'white' list containing 864 financial institutions, allowing them to resume work, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday. The move is part of the financial hub's plan to reopen broadly and allow normal life to resume after a nearly two-month-long lockdown that halted most economic activity.

The Shanghai government did not immediately respond to a Reuters query for comments. The state-owned Shanghai Securities News reported the approval earlier on Wednesday.

