U.S. investigators in China Eastern probe did not release crash info to media - state media

WSJ and Reuters, citing sources, have reported investigators looking into the crash of a China Eastern Airlines jet are examining whether it was due to intentional action on the flight deck, with no evidence found of a technical malfunction. Civil Aviation Administration of China said it would maintain close communication with investigative parties and publish relevant information in a timely and accurate way, the Global Times said.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 18-05-2022 09:42 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 09:30 IST
China's aviation regulator said on Wednesday that U.S. investigators at the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed that they did not release information about the China Eastern crash to the media, state-owned Global Times reported. WSJ and Reuters, citing sources, have reported investigators looking into the crash of a China Eastern Airlines jet are examining whether it was due to intentional action on the flight deck, with no evidence found of a technical malfunction.

Civil Aviation Administration of China said it would maintain close communication with investigative parties and publish relevant information in a timely and accurate way, the Global Times said. CAAC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

