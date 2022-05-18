Woman injured after speeding SUV topples on her shanty in Bhopal

A woman was severely injured after a speeding SUV overturned on her shanty in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, police said on Wednesday. The accident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday near a temple under Chunabhatti police station area, they said. The woman was sleeping in the makeshift shanty located on a footpath. A Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) moving on a high speed there first hit the road divider and then toppled on the shanty, Chunabhatti police station's sub-inspector Gosiya Siddiqui said. The woman suffered spine injuries and was rushed to a government hospital where she was undergoing treatment, the official said.

Some video clips shot after the accident surfaced on social media in which the SUV was seen lying toppled on the road beside the damaged shanty.

The SUV occupants fled from the spot leaving the vehicle behind, the police official said.

The car was seized and a search was underway for its occupants, the police added.

