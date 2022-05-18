UK inflation hits 9%, highest since modern records started
British consumer price inflation hit an annual rate of 9.0% in April, the highest since official estimates began in the late 1980s, data showed on Wednesday.
A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of 9.1%.
The Office for National Statistics said consumer price inflation was probably last higher sometime around 1982.
