Left Menu

UK inflation surges to 9%, highest since 1982

"Things are going to get worse before they get better," said Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics consultancy of Wednesday's data. There were signs of further inflation pressure ahead as manufacturers suffered the joint biggest increase on record in the prices they pay for their inputs which were up by an annual 18.6%, matching March's high.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-05-2022 12:15 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 12:13 IST
UK inflation surges to 9%, highest since 1982
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British inflation leapt last month to its highest annual rate since 1982, piling pressure on finance minister Rishi Sunak to step up help for households facing a worsening cost-of-living crisis. Consumer price inflation hit 9% in April, the Office for National Statistics said, surpassing even the peaks of the early 1990s recession that many Britons remember for sky-high interest rates and widespread mortgage defaults.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of 9.1%. Sterling fell after the data and was down by 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Soaring energy bills were the biggest driver of price growth in April, reflecting last month's increase in regulated energy tariffs. Sunak said countries around the world were being hit by high inflation.

"We cannot protect people completely from these global challenges but are providing significant support where we can, and stand ready to take further action," he said. Anti-poverty campaigners called on him to act now, starting with an immediate increase in the value of welfare benefits to match inflation.

"As the price of essentials like food and energy continue to soar, the Chancellor's inaction will make an already desperate situation for many even worse," Rebecca McDonald, senior economist at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation which campaigns for lower-income households, said. A survey published on Tuesday showed two in three people in Britain were turning off their heating, almost half were driving less or changing supermarkets, and just over a quarter say they have skipped meals.

Earlier this month the Bank of England forecast inflation would top 10% later this year and investors expect the BoE will add to the four interest rate increases it has done since December which took its Bank Rate to 1%, its highest since 2009. "Things are going to get worse before they get better," said Paul Dales, chief UK economist at Capital Economics consultancy of Wednesday's data.

There were signs of further inflation pressure ahead as manufacturers suffered the joint biggest increase on record in the prices they pay for their inputs which were up by an annual 18.6%, matching March's high. Factories increased their prices by 14.0% over the 12 months to April, the biggest jump since July 2008.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

 United States
2
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clashes; Golf-Woods back in PGA spotlight, Mickelson still in the shadows and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clas...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022