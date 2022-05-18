Left Menu

Russia's Gazprom says gas transit via Ukraine at 51.6 mcm, up from Tuesday

Russian gas producer Gazprom said it continues to supply gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point, with volumes on Wednesday seen at 51.6 million cubic metres (mcm), up from 49.3 mcm on Tuesday.

An application to supply gas via the main Sokhranovka entry point was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

