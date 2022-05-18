Russia's Gazprom says gas transit via Ukraine at 51.6 mcm, up from Tuesday
Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2022 12:40 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 12:33 IST
Russian gas producer Gazprom said it continues to supply gas to Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha entry point, with volumes on Wednesday seen at 51.6 million cubic metres (mcm), up from 49.3 mcm on Tuesday.
An application to supply gas via the main Sokhranovka entry point was rejected by Ukraine, Gazprom said.
