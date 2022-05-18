EU court backs $29 mln EU gun jumping fine against Canon

Europe's second-top court on Wednesday upheld a 28-million-euro ($29.4 million) gun jumping fine against Japanese camera and printer maker Canon for closing a 2016 acquisition before securing EU regulatory approval. "The (European) Commission was therefore right to observe that the Court's case-law distinguishes between the concepts of 'concentration' and 'implementation of a concentration'," the Luxembourg-based General Court said.

The case is T-609/19 Canon V Commission. ($1 = 0.9515 euros)

